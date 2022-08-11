Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Flamboyant gold scammer Zaheer Jhanda is set to be the MP for Nyabari Chache for the next 5 years after ousting incumbent Member of Parliament Richard Tongi.

Tongi, who was defending his seat on the Jubilee ticket, conceded defeat even before IEBC officially announced the results and accused Zaheer of splashing millions to woo voters.

Zaheer was vying under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The youthful politician has been displaying a flamboyant lifestyle funded by fraudulent activities.

In 2019, he was linked to a gold scam scandal where a member of the royal Dubai family lost Ksh 30 billion.

He was also accused of defrauding the Kenyan Government Ksh 140 million through a fraudulent land sale.

Below are photos of his flashy lifestyle.

