Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto was captured relaxing at his lavish Sugoi home hours after he cast his vote.

In a photo shared on social media, Ruto is seen basking in the sun while in the company of his ally Caleb Kositany.

You may confuse his village home with upmarket estates in Nairobi.

His lavish house is surrounded by trees and manicured lawns.

Ruto was the first voter at Kosachei Primary School where he was accompanied by his wife Rachel.

They arrived at the polling station at 6 am.

Below is a sneak peek into his lavish residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.