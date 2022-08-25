Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 August 2022 – A school girl has been taken to the police station after she was dumped by a mysterious man in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

According to social media reports, she was dropped off by a mysterious man who she described as an “uncle”.

The evil man might have lured the innocent girl by lying to her that he is a relative.

He is suspected to have drugged her since her memory had been wiped off.

She could not even remember her name.

She was taken to Rweno police station in Ndenderu and her photo circulated on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.