Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Former KTN sports journalist, Saddique Shaban, was harassed by a rogue cop from Kilimani police station when he was recording an incident where a racist mzungu physically assaulted a guard at Ad Life Plaza in the Kilimani suburbs.

Shaban shared a photo of the cop on his Twitter account and said that he assaulted him before fleeing with his identification card.

He also ordered the renowned journalist to erase the footage of the incident and incited Boda Boda riders to gang up against him.

However, the riders declined and told the officer that Shaban was doing his work as a journalist.

Below is a photo of the rogue cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.