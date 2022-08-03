Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – There was an early morning drama at Ad Life Plaza in Kilimani after an intoxicated white man assaulted a security guard, forcing members of the public to intervene.

According to renowned sports journalist Saddique Shaban, who witnessed the incident, the racist mzungu had just left Club Gemini, which is located in the premises, while in the company of his Kenyan girlfriend after partying all night.

They broke a glass at the club and when they were asked to pay for it by the management, they insisted on buying a new glass at Chandaria Supermarket located within the premises.

After entering the supermarket, he started hurling insults to the guards, leading to a confrontation.

He went ahead and physically assaulted one of the guards, prompting members of the public to intervene.

The public ganged up against the shameless mzungu and beat him up before he was rescued by police officers.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.