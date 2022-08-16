Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – A police officer couldn’t keep calm after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

He removed his official uniform which Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua promised to change once they are sworn into office and stripped naked the moment Ruto was announced as the next President, claiming that Matiangi’s draconian rule has come to an end.

Matiangi has been accused of running the Interior Ministry like a kiosk and introducing rules meant to intimidate junior police officers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.