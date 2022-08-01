Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – A Machakos-based pastor claims he spotted a Chinese man performing a strange ritual at the Nairobi Express Way after it was officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Pastor Lazarus Musyoka who runs a church in Machakos, he came across a Chinese man and two Kenyan men pouring blood across the entry and exit lanes of the expressway.

When he asked why the strange ritual was being performed, he was informed that the road was being cleansed.

Below is what he posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.