Thursday, August 4, 2022 – A popular Nigerian televangelist has prophesied the Presidential candidate who will win the Kenyan election slated for August 9th, 2022.

The election is a two-horse race between Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

In his sermon on Tuesday, Pastor Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries International stated that he has received a prophecy from God that showed him that Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya.

The pastor stated that the Lord revealed to him while deep in prayer that the stone rejected by the builders is the ultimate God’s choice in the upcoming general elections.

The pastor made the remarks in reference to the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

In 2013 and 2017, pastor Suleiman prophesied that Uhuru will win the elections.

