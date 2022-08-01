Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – A new opinion poll by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) has shown that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya if the elections were held today.

The high-stakes election is a two-horse race between Ruto, the current Deputy President, and Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

According to the pollster, Ruto would secure 53.1 percent of the total votes, surpassing the 50+1 percent constitutional threshold.

His closest rival, Raila Odinga, would garner 44.2 percent of the total votes cast.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah would emerge third in the race with a popularity rating of 1.4 percent.

The survey comes less than seven days before the election where over 22 million Kenyans are expected to participate in the poll.

The poll firm conducted the survey from July 23 and July 28 and 29,857 respondents participated in the survey across 47 counties.

