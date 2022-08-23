Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Shoppers were treated to a rare spectacle at Rupa Mall in Eldoret town after a romantic mzungu man made a surprise marriage proposal to his Kenyan girlfriend.

The heavily-built man went on his knee and took out a ring in the middle of the expansive shopping mall, before asking his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

The lady shed tears of joy as her boyfriend put a ring on her finger.

He had hired some dancers to entertain his girlfriend after she gladly accepted the marriage proposal.

Shoppers stopped what they were doing to take photos and videos of the couple.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.