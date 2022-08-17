Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – A man who has been impersonating Charlene Ruto, the second-born daughter of President-elect William Ruto, has been unmasked.

Netizens have been made to believe that the Twitter account that has over 150,000 followers is run by Ruto’s daughter.

However, this is not the case.

The President’s daughter is not on Twitter.

The account is run by a ‘mjengo guy’ whose photos were shared online after he was unmasked.

Check this out:

