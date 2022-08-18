Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – A motorbike thief disappeared into thickets after he was caught by the owner.

He reportedly diverted from the main road after he realized that he had been cornered before disappearing into the thickets.

However, his photos were clearly captured and circulated on social media.

The dumb thief stole the bike on 14th August and did not bother to change the number plates.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.