Monday, August 8, 2022 – Popular US-based Kenyan pastor and motivational speaker, Dr. KN Jacob has said that a man can cheat on a woman and still love her with every breath of his life.

The life coach, who stated this on Sunday August 7, said love and sex are not synonymous, hence a man can sleep with a woman but his heart is totally locked by the love of his life.

“If he loves me, he wouldn’t cheat on me! WRONG. A man can cheat on you and he still loves you with every breath of his life. We can debate on this oxymoron until thy kingdom come,” he wrote.

“From a woman’s perspective, you can’t love me and hurt me at the same time. If you love me, you don’t share love with other women. You shouldn’t even notice other beauties

“From a man’s perspective, love and sex are not synonymous. Sex is for pleasure, not necessarily love and intimacy. A man can sleep with a woman but his heart is totally locked by the love of his life

“Real men know what I’m saying is the truth. But of course, we have plastic men who’ll come here breathing fire to defend the feminine perspective to score points with their wife or girlfriend

“A man can be ‘committed’ but not disciplined. Another paradox. That a man had an affair doesn’t mean he wants to destroy his marriage. Discipline lets many guys down. Stolen waters often taste sweeter

“The solution to this old-age dilemma is being fully accountable to your wife. So long as you don’t want her to question your whereabouts, you’ll indulge in hanky-panky.”