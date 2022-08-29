Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – A lecturer escaped death by a whisker after a mob accosted him on Sunday afternoon in Utawala after he ran over two people

According to sources, the rogue man has always been driving in the estate while drunk.

He lost control of his car and ran over two people aged between 20-40 years and killed them on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene and rescued him before the angry mob lynched him.

See photos from the scene of the accident.

