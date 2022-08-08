Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Drama unfolded in Capetown after a jilted man caused the death of three innocent people.

According to reports on Twitter, the suspect, a jilted Zimbabwean ex-boyfriend, ran over his ex-girlfriend, her daughter, and new boyfriend.

Unfortunately, they died on the spot.

A video shared on Twitter shows an angry mob confronting the suspect and beating him mercilessly for committing the heinous act.

Luckily, he was rescued by the police and is expected to answer to murder charges.

Watch video.

