Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – There was drama after a truck driver unleashed kicks and blows on a rogue traffic police officer in public.

According to reports on social media, the cop stopped the driver and started harassing him, leading to a confrontation.

Video shared online shows the cop lying on the ground begging for mercy like a toddler after the driver overpowered him.

The cop was later rescued by his colleagues and the driver was arrested.

He was released shortly after, following protests from the public.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.