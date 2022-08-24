Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 August 2022 – This fatal crash involving a truck and a saloon car occurred along Nairobi- Nakuru highway.

According to information shared by Sikika Road Safety, a bottle of Viceroy was recovered at the accident scene.

The driver of the saloon car died on the spot and was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.