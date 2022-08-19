Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 19 August 2022 – On Thursday, there was a fatal accident along Kakamega – Mumias Road involving a 14-seater matatu and a saloon car.
According to social media reports, the driver of the saloon car was drunk since a bottle of Guinness was recovered from his ill-fated car.
He was reportedly driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol, leading to the accident.
See photos from the accident scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
