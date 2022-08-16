Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 August 2022 – A pretty Kisii lady who voted for Raila Odinga has taken to social media to express her feelings after IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced his opponent William Ruto as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

She had high hopes that Raila will be declared the President after sacrificing his life while fighting for democracy.

She broke down into tears and said that although Raila has lost, he will forever remain her hero.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.