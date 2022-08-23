Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – 90 Day Fiance star Yvette “Yve” Arellano was charged with battery and assault by Albuquerque police last week, days before Sunday’s cast reunion aired.

The episode included an update revealing that her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, cheated on her via text messages. Yve’s representative denied she was arrested or that she was abusive towards Mohamed.

Hours after the episode aired, PEOPLE reported Yve, 48, was charged with battery and assault against a household member. Police approached her on Aug. 15 for alleged domestic violence. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6, according to a police report.

Yve’s representative, Dominique Enchinton, said the allegations were “falsified” by Mohammed and “just a ploy to keep him” in the U.S. “Yve was not arrested on Aug. 15 or any other day,” Enchinton told PEOPLE. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohammed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

During the bulk of the tell-all episode, Mohamed and Yve looked like a happy couple after a season of ups and downs. Mohamed moved from Egypt to New Mexico to marry Yve, where he acclimated to American culture over time. He learned to accept that Yve could dress however she chose and that she would not convert to Islam, reports Entertainment Tonight.

That perfect picture came crashing down in a surprise update. Leaked text messages allegedly show Mohamed communicating with another woman. He confessed to talking to the woman after meeting online. She was “very nice” and they began talking as “friends,” he said. Mohamed claimed he asked the woman to stop texting him, saying he still loved his wife.

Screenshots of the messages surfaced on social media. In one, Mohamed tells the woman he will “go to the attorney right after I get the green card.” In one of the more flirty exchanges, he tells her, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” After claiming he’s just joking, the woman told Mohamed, “No please be for real.”

“I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me,'” Mohamed told the TLC cameras. “I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Yve told the cameras she saw “inappropriate” pictures and calls between her husband and the woman. “You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening, he spent his time focused on starting other relationships, engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in,” she said.

On Monday, Yve thanked fans for their support and for sharing their own experiences with “infidelity, heartaches & pain” on her Instagram Story. “Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn’t a commitment,” Yve continued. “There’s lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don’t want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decision.”

In his own Instagram Story post, Mohamed said he hoped to split with Yve with respect. “A lot of people asking, why I’m not saying my part of the story, that’s because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that’s all,” he wrote.

Yve and Mohamed ran into several issues during their time on 90 Days, from the 23-year age gap to their cultural differences. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Yve said she had a “problem” with Mohamed’s hypocrisies, like him strictly following his religion but still sleeping with her before they married. “I think that you have to fully accept that either maybe it’s a learning thing or growing thing, but yes, it does kind of set off a red flag in that are you using your religion to kind of execute something or is that just controlling?” Yve said. “So that does bother me.”