Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Country music singer Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna Judd, 58, and Ashley Judd, 54, out of her will.

Judd, who died at the age of 76 by suicide on April 30, 2022, named her husband of 33 years, musician Larry Strickland, the executor of her estate.

A copy of the will states Strickland has “full authority and discretion” to do what he sees fit with properties within the estate, including selling or leasing them, without approval of any court or the “joinder of any beneficiary.”

Strickland is also entitled to “reasonable compensation” for his services and any expenses, including attorney and accountant’s fees.

If Strickland can not serve as executor for death or other reasons, Judd appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr, as co-executors, the will states. Wiatr is president of Wiatr & Associates, a business management and accounting firm.

Judd’s will was prepared on Nov. 20, 2017. Witnesses who signed the document testified that she was “of sound mind, memory and understanding and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament.”

Naomi Judd and her older daughter Wynonna formed the duo known as The Judds, which became a very successful country music act.

The mother-daughter duo won five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association awards.

They stopped performing together in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

Wynonna continued to perform as a solo artist but she occasionally reunited with her mother for tours as The Judds.

Ashley is a popular Hollywood actress and has starred in major Hollywood blockbusters.

Naomi struggled with mental health issues throughout her life. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame