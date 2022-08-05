Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – A car has crashed into a group of pedestrians in London, injuring five.

The incident took place on Thursday night, August 25, in St Ann’s Road in Harrow, North London.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, although police are investigating the circumstances.

One man has been detained, the Met has said.

The Met Police told Harrow Online: “Police were called to St Ann’s Road, at 18.10hrs on Thursday, August 25, to reports of a car being involved in a collision with a group of pedestrians.

“It is understood that five people have sustained injuries

“At this early stage, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The driver of the car, believed to be in his 60s, has been detained by police.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances. This is not being treated as terror-related.”