Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Three Arkansas sheriff’s deputies have been removed from duty after a video of them brutally beating a homeless man with alleged mental health issues went viral.

The officers teamed up on Sunday, August 21, to assault a homeless man.

In the video shared online the officers are seen kneeling on the man, slamming his head on the concrete, and punching him in the face in order to restrain him.

At one point, the officers notice they’re being filmed so they yell at bystanders to get lost.

The brutal beating happened outside Kountry Xpress gas station, where the cops responded to a call for threats made to one of the clerks inside.

The man detained was allegedly the one who made the threats.

Reports say the man was cooperative at first, but then things went south.

One report says the man allegedly tried to attack an officer, which is what led to the beating.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department confirms two of the men in uniform seen are their own deputies, and a third officer belongs to the Mulberry Police Dept.

The Arkansas State Police is currently investigating.

Two of the officers have been suspended, and another placed on administrative leave. Watch the video of the assault below