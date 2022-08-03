Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – At least three people have been killed and six injured in a stabbing at a nursery in China.

Police in Jiangxi published news of the incident on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform this morning, August 3.

According to the post, a “gangster” wearing a peaked cap and a mask stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu County and attacked those inside.

The ages of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Officials released the name of their initial suspect – a 48-year-old local man called Liu Mouhui.

Police said Mouhui is still at large and escaped after carrying out the attack.

In unconfirmed videos of the scene shared on social media, a police officer can be seen carrying a child in his arms from a patrol car to an ambulance.