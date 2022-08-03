Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Three people have died and twelve others are injured after violent thunderstorms hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning, August 18.

A 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone, the Corsica prefecture said in a statement.

A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia, south of Sagone, and a 46-year-old man was killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi.

One of the 12 injured was hospitalized in critical condition, the prefecture added.

The storm produced wind gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas, French national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, according to French electricity company EDF.

About 60 rescue operations were ongoing along the western coast of Corsica to help several grounded and wrecked ships, the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean Sea tweeted.