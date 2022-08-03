Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Three people have died and a fourth person is critically injured after being struck by a driver in front of one of Chicago’s longest-running LGBTQ bars.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, August 14, 2022.

A horrifying video appears to show the driver turning to intentionally strike the victims outside Jefferey Pub in Chicago.

In the video, a group of people are seen apparently fighting in the middle of Jeffery Boulevard. A car then speeds down the wrong side of the road and appears to steer slightly to avoid one group of people before plowing into the second group.

Bodies are seen flying into the air before crashing to the ground.

The driver did not stop.

Jeffery Pub wrote on Facebook after the incident: “A very unfortunate tragic event occurred early this morning after closing.

“A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed injuring several people and some deceased.

Our hearts heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you.”

Chicago police confirmed that three men died and a fourth was injured by the car around 5 a.m. CPD said the victims’ ages were not known and the crash is under investigation.

3 dead, 1 injured after a driver appears to intentionally strike a group of men in the street near 71st and Jeffery in #Chicago around 5 a.m. Sunday. Offender remains at large. pic.twitter.com/wa2ZNFW1FB — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 14, 2022