Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Police have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Brains and Hammers Estate- a middle-class estate in Abuja, Nigeria.

They were cornered during an intelligence-driven operation.

The suspects are alleged to be making a killing from internet fraud.

They drive high-end cars which were found parked in the estate.

Items recovered from them include seven vehicles and several laptops and mobile phones.

