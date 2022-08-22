Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Police have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Brains and Hammers Estate- a middle-class estate in Abuja, Nigeria.
They were cornered during an intelligence-driven operation.
The suspects are alleged to be making a killing from internet fraud.
They drive high-end cars which were found parked in the estate.
Items recovered from them include seven vehicles and several laptops and mobile phones.
