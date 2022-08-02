Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Two well-known Italian ‘trappers’, a type of rap music, have been arrested for a suspected racially motivated attack on an African factory worker near Monza in Rome.

The pair, whose stage names are Jordan and Traffik, were arrested on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

According to Italian media, they allegedly stole the 41-year-old man’s bike and backpack at the rail station at Carnate.

“They were allegedly armed with knives and allegedly shouted at the victim “we want to kill you because you are black”, police said.

Brianza-born Jordan, 25, is known to police for his statements and threats against the police and several TV personalities, police said.

Traffik, a 26-year-old Roman, has a criminal record for robbery and other petty crimes.

They were arrested for robbery aggravated by the use of weapons and racial discrimination.

Trap is a subgenre of hip hop music that originated in the Southern United States during the early 2000s.

The genre gets its name from the Atlanta slang word “trap”, a house used exclusively to sell drugs.