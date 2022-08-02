Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Police in Naivasha have launched a manhunt for two prisoners who escaped on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The prisoners identified as Emmanuel Kirwa and Keith Kirwa escaped into a thicket after officers, who were taking them to the police cell, parked their vehicle to allow them to relieve themselves.

The prisoners were reportedly picked from Kapsabet Police Station and were being ferried to Ruaka Police Station in Kiambu County pending arraignment over theft.

A police report confirming the development read;

“On the way to Ruaka Police station, while at Morendat Junction after collecting two prisoners at Kapsabet Police Station, the officers stopped for a short call. The two, Emmanuel Kirwa and Keith Kirwa also asked to go for a short call and upon alighting, they escaped to the thicket.”