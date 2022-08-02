Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Two pilots have been suspended after they put lives at risk when they began fighting each other just after take-off in the cockpit of the plane they were flying.

The fight broke out between the Air France employees after one of them refused to follow orders on the flight from Geneva to Paris, the Daily Mirror reports.

One pilot went on to slap the other, before the men grabbed each other by their collars.

One of the pilots threw a briefcase in the face of the other and, at that point, horrified flight attendants, who had heard the commotion happening in the cabin, and stepped in to split them up.

According to La Tribune, a heroic member of the cabin crew who split up the fight spent the rest of the flight babysitting the disgruntled pilots to stop them from fighting again.

The Air France pilots were on a Geneva-Paris flight in June, an Air France official said on Sunday, August 28.

The flight continued and landed safely, and the dispute didn’t affect the rest of the flight, the official said, stressing the airline’s commitment to safety.