PORT FLORENCE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

JOB ADVERT: HOSPITAL MATRON (2 POSITIONS): 

  Opening date: 29th August 2022                                             Closing date: 2nd September 2022                         

Job Description

  • Managing and supervising operational issues in the hospital. (OPD, Wards)
  • Managing the duty roster and allocating the staff depending on the workload.
  • Assisting the management to put forward nursing policies and protocols and monitoring its adherence by the staff.
  • Finding out the problem areas and discussing them with the management to develop a practical solution.
  • Recording the data required for evaluating the quality indicators and measuring the same.
  • Accountable for the equipment used in the nursing and clinical care areas.
  • Monitoring the resource (linen, consumables, medicine, etc) allocation among different units.
  • Encouraging the participation of nursing staff in the training activities.
  • Provide on-the-job training as and when variances are observed.
  • To go on rounds to evaluate the effectiveness of nursing services.
  • Participates in the formulation of Nursing Services, objectives, and SOPs.
  • Assists in the recruitment of Nursing Staff.
  • Helps in allocating Nursing personnel to various Nursing Services Departments.
  • Keeps records and reports of the Nursing Services.
  • Assists in planning and organizing the new units in the hospital.
  • Takes regular hospital rounds.
  • Supervises care given in various departments
  • Member of several hospital committees, e.g. Infection Control Committee, Pharmacy & therapeutics.
  • Interprets the policies & procedures of the hospital care to subordinate staff and others.
  • Acts as a liaison officer between the Nursing Staff and the management.
  • Attends to emergency calls in rotation/shifts concerning hospital problems.
  • Review medication errors/adverse reaction/sentinel events.
  • Review outcome measures in the hospital.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Nursing
  • At least three (3) years’ experience in a senior management position
  • Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, self-motivated; willingness to take risks, high level of integrity, diplomacy and negotiation skills.

How to Apply

Interested Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and other testimonials to:

Group Human Resource Manager

Port Florence Community Hospital

P.O Box 3417

Kisumu.

OR Send by mail to hr.portflorence@gmail.com or info@portflorencehospitals.org.Email subject line to read the position applied for. 

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

