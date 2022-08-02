Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PORT FLORENCE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

JOB ADVERT: HOSPITAL MATRON (2 POSITIONS):

Opening date: 29th August 2022 Closing date: 2nd September 2022

Job Description

Managing and supervising operational issues in the hospital. (OPD, Wards)

Managing the duty roster and allocating the staff depending on the workload.

Assisting the management to put forward nursing policies and protocols and monitoring its adherence by the staff.

Finding out the problem areas and discussing them with the management to develop a practical solution.

Recording the data required for evaluating the quality indicators and measuring the same.

Accountable for the equipment used in the nursing and clinical care areas.

Monitoring the resource (linen, consumables, medicine, etc) allocation among different units.

Encouraging the participation of nursing staff in the training activities.

Provide on-the-job training as and when variances are observed.

To go on rounds to evaluate the effectiveness of nursing services.

Participates in the formulation of Nursing Services, objectives, and SOPs.

Assists in the recruitment of Nursing Staff.

Helps in allocating Nursing personnel to various Nursing Services Departments.

Keeps records and reports of the Nursing Services.

Assists in planning and organizing the new units in the hospital.

Takes regular hospital rounds.

Supervises care given in various departments

Member of several hospital committees, e.g. Infection Control Committee, Pharmacy & therapeutics.

Interprets the policies & procedures of the hospital care to subordinate staff and others.

Acts as a liaison officer between the Nursing Staff and the management.

Attends to emergency calls in rotation/shifts concerning hospital problems.

Review medication errors/adverse reaction/sentinel events.

Review outcome measures in the hospital.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing

At least three (3) years’ experience in a senior management position

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, self-motivated; willingness to take risks, high level of integrity, diplomacy and negotiation skills.

How to Apply

Interested Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and other testimonials to:

Group Human Resource Manager

Port Florence Community Hospital

P.O Box 3417

Kisumu.

OR Send by mail to hr.portflorence@gmail.com or info@portflorencehospitals.org.Email subject line to read the position applied for.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.