PORT FLORENCE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
JOB ADVERT: HOSPITAL MATRON (2 POSITIONS):
Opening date: 29th August 2022 Closing date: 2nd September 2022
Job Description
- Managing and supervising operational issues in the hospital. (OPD, Wards)
- Managing the duty roster and allocating the staff depending on the workload.
- Assisting the management to put forward nursing policies and protocols and monitoring its adherence by the staff.
- Finding out the problem areas and discussing them with the management to develop a practical solution.
- Recording the data required for evaluating the quality indicators and measuring the same.
- Accountable for the equipment used in the nursing and clinical care areas.
- Monitoring the resource (linen, consumables, medicine, etc) allocation among different units.
- Encouraging the participation of nursing staff in the training activities.
- Provide on-the-job training as and when variances are observed.
- To go on rounds to evaluate the effectiveness of nursing services.
- Participates in the formulation of Nursing Services, objectives, and SOPs.
- Assists in the recruitment of Nursing Staff.
- Helps in allocating Nursing personnel to various Nursing Services Departments.
- Keeps records and reports of the Nursing Services.
- Assists in planning and organizing the new units in the hospital.
- Takes regular hospital rounds.
- Supervises care given in various departments
- Member of several hospital committees, e.g. Infection Control Committee, Pharmacy & therapeutics.
- Interprets the policies & procedures of the hospital care to subordinate staff and others.
- Acts as a liaison officer between the Nursing Staff and the management.
- Attends to emergency calls in rotation/shifts concerning hospital problems.
- Review medication errors/adverse reaction/sentinel events.
- Review outcome measures in the hospital.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Nursing
- At least three (3) years’ experience in a senior management position
- Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, self-motivated; willingness to take risks, high level of integrity, diplomacy and negotiation skills.
How to Apply
Interested Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and other testimonials to:
Group Human Resource Manager
Port Florence Community Hospital
P.O Box 3417
Kisumu.
OR Send by mail to hr.portflorence@gmail.com or info@portflorencehospitals.org.Email subject line to read the position applied for.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
