Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Two friends have dragged themselves to court after one lent the other her business money to plan for her upcoming wedding that was later cancelled.

A Twitter user who shared the story online wrote;

”Your friend borrowed you her business money for your wedding preparations (a?? ebi). Sadly, fiancee cheated and wedding was called off. Time to refund money, you are saying the friend should let it go.

Court and the owner said no that you should say a date you want to pay back and you are saying 3 years! Where do you see these kínd of friends tho?”