Refugees Host Project (r-HOC)

POSITION: Senior Field Officer (2 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: 1st September 2022

LOCATION: Turkana West and Dadaab Sub-counties

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The research seeks to find out how service delivery affects host community willingness to share public services with refugees, in what ways this varies by real and perceived levels of scarcity within sectors and how service delivery shocks such as a pandemic impact willingness to share services. The plan is to analyze how changes in perceptions of access to and quality of services, particularly the education sector and the labor market affect host citizen attitudes towards refugees in localities. Data collection will be done with communities around Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps – localities near refugee camps.

About the Position: The Senior Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Senior Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Duties

Assist in training and mentoring of team members.

Assist management in organizing project activities.

Enhance communication between the Field officers and the Field Manager.

Conduct back check and spot check surveys.

Help with completing other surveys developed by the PI.

Tracking of survey respondents.

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data.

Maintain low to zero error rates on completed surveys.

Ensure high performance of direct reports.

Closely supervise direct reports.

Report to the Field Manager any challenges met while on duty & provide valuable feedback during piloting.

Qualifications

A minimum of a diploma or degree in Social Sciences or related discipline from a recognized university

• Proven experience in managing a team required.

Two years’ experience in research activities.

Previous experience in using surveyCTO for data collection

Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swahili

A detail-oriented individual with great planning and organizational skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Honest, reliable, dependable and a person of high integrity

Fluency in either Turkana or Somali language preferred

Willingness to stay and work comfortably in the specific study sub counties during the data collection exercise

Locals are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer– r-HOC Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.

This is a re-advertisement. Those who had applied previously do not need to re-apply.