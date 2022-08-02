Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROJECT ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT TWO (2) POSITIONS) -C-HERP

Terms of Service: 18-Month contract

Station: Nairobi

Job and Appointment Specifications for Project Accounting Assistant

The main role of the accounting assistants will be to support the Project Accountant by performing clerical tasks.

This including processing and recording transactions, preparing reports and budgets, fact checking, filing, and other duties, as needed.

Understand basic accounting principles and proficient with computers and software, such as MS Excel.

Should be trustworthy, efficient, and organized.

Key Responsibilities of the Assistant Project Accountant include, but are not limited to: –

Preparation, Review and filing of payroll and payroll documents including Payslip generation and statutory deductions submissions to the respective bodies (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE, HELB) monthly for all the contracted project staff.

Liaising with Project Accountants in on all the financial matters.

Collecting and consolidating the financial statements from the project on quarterly basis.

Prepare periodic statements of expenditure (SOE) reports and fund replenishment requests, carefully checking and inspecting all supporting documents.

In collaboration with Project implementing entities, to prepare quarterly and annual financial reports in the standard format(s) included in annex I on Financial Management Procedures.

In consultation PM and Project Accountant, to oversee the establishment and proper maintenance of accounts system in all the counties in accordance with the PFM and financial regulations and procedures of the NT.

Support the PMT in the facilitation of internal and external financial audits at the counties

Other project-related responsibilities as may be assigned by the Project Manager.

Requirements:

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures Familiarity with finance regulations

Good analytical skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

Hands-on experience with MS Excel

Organization skills, Good Communication skills, fluency in required in English and great interpersonal skills

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information.

Must have Minimum of CPA 2 and Bachelor’s degree in a relevant accounting field

Previous engagement with Project is an added advantage.

Reporting/Delivery Schedule

Reporting will be to the Project Accountant but directly answerable to the Project Manager

Deliverable Contents Timeline for Submission

Delivery schedules will be as below:

Monthly preparation, Review and filing of payroll and payroll documents for all CHERP Project contracted staff Generated pay slips for all CHERP contracted staff showing gross and net after all statutory deduction Monthly reports by 5th of every month

Quarterly Consolidated County Financial statements for CHERP Disbursements to beneficiary entities, County cash flow and balances at the end of every quarter

Reports to be submitted at the end of every quarter

Consolidated Statements of Expenditure (SOE) for CHERP within the stipulated period Reports to be submitted at the end of every quarter

Consolidated Annual Project Financial reports, financial statements to include CHERP Disbursements, cash flow and balances at the end of every financial year

Reports to be submitted at the end of every financial year

Note: The best two project accounts assistants will be selected based on qualifications and relevant experience.

How to Apply

The terms of reference on the posts can be accessed on the Ministry’s website www.health.go.ke and the Public Procurement Information Portal http://www.tenders.go.ke

Applications should include the following; Cover letter and current CV with names and telephone contacts, Copies of academic and professional certificates, Photocopy of ID and Testimonials/Recommendations. Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Ministry’s Email Address: cherproject@health.go.ke. so as to reach the Ministry on or before 24th August, 2022 11:00 am.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF HEALTH