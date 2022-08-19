Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Participatory Budgeting Project (PB)

POSITION: Field Officer (19 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: TBC

LOCATION: Elgeyo Marakwet/ Nairobi

DURATION: 1.5 Months

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The purpose of this study is to understand how citizens’ participation in selecting development projects influences citizen perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors about the process. Our research project will evaluate the influence of participatory mechanisms on behavioral outcomes through a randomized controlled trial (RCT). Our trial will causally isolate the effect of the most common participatory process on individual willingness to invest in a local public good in Kenyan villages. Kenya ratified a new constitution in 2010, which requires citizen participation in government decision-making. The method of selecting a good for each community will be randomly assigned to involve either: preference aggregation through consultation (a relatively low-cost form of participation), preference aggregation through voting at a public meeting (a higher cost form), or consensus-building through deliberative discussion (the most costly version). The study will help the county understand which types of processes produce the best development outcomes. The county will then use this information to design its new programs to select development projects for all villages in the county.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will be primarily responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data collection which includes conducting in-person and phone data collection on SurveyCTO, and CATI at the household level within the selected villages and providing feedback on SurveyCTO programming.

Assist with translations of surveys into local languages

Interacting with respondents and project partners with the highest level of integrity and understanding.

Ensure that data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in data collection and transmission by rigorously following the study protocol.

Creating and sustaining a positive relationship with the study respondents.

Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and call-backs as assigned by SFO and the PB management.

Providing the study management team with regular feedback on data collection activities. • Other tasks assigned by the SFO/FM/RM.

Qualifications

A minimum of one (1) year of experience in a similar role with a diploma in social sciences or related field; a university degree is an added advantage.

Experience conducting in-person and phone calls (Using CATI) quantitative data collection.

Prior experience conducting phone surveys is very desirable.

Detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and comfortable discussing sensitive issues.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swahili.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Basic computing knowledge and skills – Mandatory.

Marakwet, Keiyo and Tugen speakers are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer– PB Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.