TRADE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER II – FIFTEEN (15) POSTS – V/NO. 31/2022

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,270 – Ksh.41,260 p.m. (CSG 11) House Allowance: Ksh.4,200 – Ksh.10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000 p.m. Leave Allowance: As provided in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the Government Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Marketing, Business Administration, Business Management, Entrepreneurship or International Trade/Business/Relations or its equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities will include:-

collecting and compiling economic and trade related data;

disseminating trade information to the business community; and

facilitating international trade promotion activities through trade fairs and exhibitions

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note:

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 13th September, 2022 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).