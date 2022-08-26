Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)-Kenya is a local non-governmental organization collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and County Health Management Teams to strengthen health systems for improved quality of healthcare in Kenya. CIHEB-Kenya is collaborating with the county governments of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Nairobi, Kisumu, and Migori to support the implementation and expansion of high quality, sustainable, and comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs, and expansion of COVID-19 vaccination with funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

POSITION TITLE: RESEARCH ASSISTANTS INTERN

REPORTS TO: COVID-19 VACCINATION TECHNICAL OFFICER

Job Summary

The Research Assistant Interns will conduct data collection during the Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) study on COVID-19 vaccination, involving face-to-face interviews and group discussions. Visits to health facilities and meeting venues (for group discussions) will be done in person, in a safe manner that is compliant with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and AMREF ESRC guidelines on COVID-19 prevention within the following supported facilities in Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia, Machakos, Murang’a, Mombasa and Nairobi Counties.

We are recruiting Research Assistants (interns) in the counties as per below:

County Number of RAs Required Period of Contract Nairobi County 40 1 Month Busia County 6 1 Month Murang’a County 9 1 Month Kisumu County 9 1 Month Kisii County 9 1 Month Homa Bay County 8 1 Month Mombasa 10 1 Month Machakos County 12 1 Month

Duties and Responsibilities:

Attend the project study orientation to understand the purpose and intent of the study, as well as the plan for implementation.

Work in close collaboration with hospital staff in the selected facilities to ensure that only eligible clients are interviewed.

Conduct quantitative survey interviews (through a structured questionnaire), on clients at the selected facilities to gather socio-demographic information, COVID-19 vaccination status, reasons for vaccination/ refusal/hesitancy for COVID-19 vaccination.

In collaboration with the hospital staff, identify suitable sites (preferably quiet places) within the facilities, from where interviews can be conducted.

Identify, from among clients interviewed for the survey, participants for focused group discussions to elicit more information on reasons for hesitancy towards being vaccinated.

Conduct Key informant interviews with pre-selected subject matter experts/trusted sources of information on COVID-19 vaccination.

Promptly submit collected data to the electronic databases

Uphold data quality procedures

Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Any other duty that maybe assigned from time to time by the project coordinator.

Experience and academic qualifications

Diploma/Degree in public health or social science discipline

Relevant experience working in a health institution and or participation in health research ( Prior experience in qualitative research or public policy research, familiarity with quantitative methods is a plus ).

Prior experience in qualitative research or public policy research, familiarity with quantitative methods is a plus Strong qualitative analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Experience in electronic data collection with a bias to ODK will be an added advantage

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities

Willingness and ability to work in one of the listed counties ( proficiency of the local language of the county of choice, is a MUST)

Communication skills both oral and written (proficiency in Swahili, English and local language spoken in the county of choice)

Networking and collaboration skills

Team player

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Attentive to details (Especially during Focus Group Discussions sessions)

Training in COVID-19 vaccination will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV as one document saved under your name including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 30th August 2022. Applicants are advised to include the title and the county they are applying for e.g. “RESEARCH ASSISTANTS INTERN [NAME OF COUNTY]” on the subject line. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)-Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and does and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.