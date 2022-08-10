Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Participatory Budget Project (PB)

POSITION: Senior Field Officer (10 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: TBC

LOCATION: Elgeyo Marakwet/ Nairobi

DURATION: 1.5 Months

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The purpose of this study is to understand how citizens’ participation in selecting development projects influences citizen perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors about the process. Our research project will evaluate the influence of participatory mechanisms on behavioral outcomes through a randomized controlled trial (RCT). Our trial will causally isolate the effect of the most common participatory process on individual willingness to invest in a local public good in Kenyan villages. Kenya ratified a new constitution in 2010, which requires citizen participation in government decision-making. The method of selecting a good for each community will be randomly assigned to involve either: preference aggregation through consultation (a relatively low-cost form of participation), preference aggregation through voting at a public meeting (a higher cost form), or consensus-building through deliberative discussion (the most costly version). The study will help the county understand which types of processes produce the best development outcomes. The county will then use this information to design its new programs to select development projects for all villages in the county.

About the Position: The Senior Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Senior Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Duties

Assist in field staff training.

Ensure that field officers have all the necessary material/tools required for data entry/data collection.

On non-field days: conscientious performance of office work (interview debriefing, financial reporting, organizing, etc.)

Assist in the daily organization of documents, equipment, and their storage

Ensure data integrity is always maintained

Project and Data Collection Duties

Moderating community public meetings

Conduct sit-ins, and spot-checks to ensure the highest quality of data

Hold team briefings to go over logistics, data quality issues, etc.

Coordinate with FM and FOs to schedule survey appointments

Assist in the management of data collection activities including financial management, and data collection progress tracking.

Oversee a team of Field Officers conducting data collection in households

Assist the FM in developing work plans and carrying these out

Assist in organizing materials in readiness for fieldwork

Other tasks as assigned by the project management

Qualifications

A minimum of a diploma in social science from a recognized institution; a university degree is an added advantage.

2-3 years of field-based data collection experience

Experience supervising a team of Field Officers.

Prior work experience in data collection using SurveyCTO and CATI, and managing electronic data collection systems.

Excellent supervision and organizational skills

Demonstrated ability to manage data collection at various levels (planning, piloting, collecting, backchecking, reporting and team building)

Flexible, self-motivated, able to manage multiple tasks efficiently, and a team player

Proficient user of Microsoft Office suite

Strong communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili

Experience in research activities at the community level.

Good at taking notes and giving feedback on happenings during data collection

Honest, reliable, dependable, and whose integrity is not questionable

Tugen, Keiyo and Marakwet speakers are encouraged to apply

Desired:

Experience in qualitative data collection (moderation of meetings)

Experience in conducting data quality checks for quantitative data.

Experience in developing a work plan, survey tracking, and reporting.

Flexible and able to work in a demanding environment.

Experience managing phone call surveys on CATI .

How to Apply

Please click here to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer– PB Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.