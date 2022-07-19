Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan that ties him to the Serie A champions until next year.

Zlatan who turns 41 in just three months has defied the odds to still play at the top level and helped AC Milan win the serie A title last season.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Ibrahimovic has officially put pen to paper on a new deal with Milan and is expected to bag £15,000 per week with the Rossoneri, a far cry from the £250,000 weekly salary he earned at his peak with Manchester United.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just signed his new official contract with AC Milan until June 2023.

“He will play for one more season as expected,” Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the best clubs in the world, such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He joined United in 2016 and impressed during his two-year stint at Old Trafford as he scored 29 goals and bagged 10 assists in 53 appearances before his move to Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

He initially joined Milan on loan in 2010 from Barcelona before making his transfer permanent a year later.

His first spell with the Rossoneri lasted only two years as he later moved to PSG but returned in 2020. The star centre-forward has netted 92 goals and registered 35 assists in 158 appearances across all competitions with Milan.