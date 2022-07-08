Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Rapper Young Thug’s nephew has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face and killing her.

TMZ reported that Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested on Wednesday July 6, after cops were called to a residence outside Atlanta.

East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover said Grier who is the son of the rapper’s oldest sister was crying and his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, was dead in a pool of blood by the front door.

Narrating what happened, Grier first told responding officers he was fending off 2 armed, masked intruders, but officers said he eventually admitted to shooting Destiny in the face. A neighbor allegedly heard arguing in the residence prior to the shooting. Grier was arrested and charged with murder.

Young Thug on the other hand is in custody on a wide range of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges after being denied bond multiple times. His fellow YSL artist, Gunna, also charged in the RICO case, was in court on Thursday July 7, trying to get released on bond, but a judge shot it down.