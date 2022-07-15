Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Most journalists in the country feel safer and more comfortable working with the Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga than Kenya Kwanza’s candidate William Ruto.

This is according to a report released by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

In a survey conducted by MCK, 49% of the journalists feel safe working with Raila’s camp as compared to 31% who feel safe working with William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

The survey further revealed that only 17% of the journalists feel comfortable working with George Wajackoya of the Roots Party.

“Most journalists feel safer and more comfortable working with Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Coalition than with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza. A survey by the Media Council to gauge the perception of media and journalists towards the presidential candidates indicates 49 percent feel safer working with Raila while Ruto received 31 percent backing. Only 17 percent felt comfortable covering Root party’s Wajackoya,” read the statement from MCK.

According to MCK, most journalists are apprehensive to cover the DP over the frequent removal of journalists from Ruto’s meetings like what happened in Njoro when journalists were kicked out of the meeting.

In addition, Ruto’s low preference was attributed to his recent threats to boycott the upcoming presidential debate organized by the Media Owner’s Association, the Kenya Editors Guild, and the Media Council of Kenya.

Ruto and his team also boycotted a meeting convened by the Media Council to forge a working relationship with pollsters, editors, and political party communications teams in June, opting to send junior staff, hence affecting the coalition’s preference among most journalists.

Besides, Ruto and his allies have sustained social media hate campaigns against established media houses and used derogatory terms to define media and selected journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.