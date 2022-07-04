Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – For the last few days, Deputy President William Ruto has been attacking his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being held hostage by cartels in the government.

For instance, on Friday, Ruto revealed how he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta for saying he will go home after the Supreme Court nullified his win in 2017.

Ruto has also been accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind the high food and fuel prices in the country.

However, commenting on social media on Sunday, Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, said Ruto was abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is afraid of the Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah.

Mutahi said Ruto is throwing tantrums because he has realised that Wajackoyah with his Tingiza Miti ideology has eaten his support base ahead of the August polls.

“Ruto is AFRAID of WaJAHcoya and #TingizaMti . That is WHY he is ATTACKING Uhuru. If Ruto can ASK Mudavadi WHY he has an INDIAN baby, he would UNDERSTAND #TingizaMiti. If in DOUBT, ask Atwoli,” Mutahi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.