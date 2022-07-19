Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah has exposed Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9th General Election.

During an interview, Wajackoyah claimed that Ruto has been working for him through wheelbarrow distribution.

According to Wajackoyah, if he won the election, in his first hundred days in office, they would not have a problem transporting bhang to the market because of the wheelbarrows.

“When it comes to bottom-up, Ruto has been working for me. He has given me wheelbarrows for ganja. We shall not have a problem when it comes to the first 100 days on how to transport our ganja to the market. I thank the Deputy President for that, that’s why I like him, he has made it easier for me,” Wajackoyah stated.

The Roots party presidential candidate also noted that he would be the first one to concede defeat if not elected in the August polls.

“If I don’t win, I will be the first one to concede defeat if the elections are free and fair,” said.

On the presidential debate slated for next week on Tuesday, July 26, Wajackoyah stated that he would only participate if paired with Raila Odinga and Ruto.

“I will not participate in the presidential debate if they will not put me in there with Raila, Ruto, and David Mwaure,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.