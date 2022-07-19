Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was as drunk as a skunk after the Supreme Court nullified his victory in 2017.

According to sources, Deputy President William Ruto stormed State House Nairobi immediately after the Supreme Court nullified the presidential race and found Uhuru drowning his woes with his favorite drink as he pondered the next move.

Uhuru was not drinking just any alcohol but the pricy Glenfidditch just to forget everything that was going around the country as he was almost giving up.

This infuriated Ruto that he almost slapped the sense into him after he told him that he was ready to abandon the seat and go back to Ichaweri.

Last week, Uhuru broke his silence on the controversy triggered by a leaked audio recording of Ruto saying he almost slapped him for almost giving up his seat following the nullification of their election in 2017.

Addressing the issue which has dominated political discourse for nearly a week, Uhuru said had Ruto dared to slap him, he would have handled it the Biblical way where the scripture says: “if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also”.

Uhuru explained that after the nullification of his election by the Supreme Court, he was willing to let go of the seat supposedly for the sake of peace in the country, hence the reason Ruto got agitated and almost gave him some slaps.

