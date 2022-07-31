Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit the ground running in a bid to ensure that his handshake partner and Azimio candidate, Raila Odinga, emerges the winner in the August presidential contest.

He is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that Raila beats his friend-turned-foe, William Ruto, of Kenya Kwanza come August.

With slightly one week before he leaves office, the president is trying so hard to make peace with everybody, and more so with all tribes in the country.

Early in the week, Uhuru held a private meeting with more than 200 Kalenjin elders at State House in Nakuru late at night.

The president used the opportunity to apologize for having wronged them after abandoning their son and Deputy President William Ruto for Raila Odinga.

He told them that he does not hate Ruto but differs from him ideologically.

At the same time, Uhuru implored them to reject Ruto and support Raila for the presidency, saying he means well for the country, unlike the DP who is driven by anger and revenge.

He asked them to help in mobilizing fellow Kalenjins to support Raila come August 9th General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.