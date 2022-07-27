Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, was the first to congratulate him over his stellar performance during the presidential debate where he debated himself after his challenger and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga boycotted.

Taking to her Facebook page, Rachel said she was impressed by her husband’s performance.

“Congratulations Bill. You were perfect. The last man standing. May God carry you through,” she said in a Facebook post.

During the debate, which was moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen TV and Eric Latiff of KTN, Ruto answered hard questions without much fumbling.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader started his remarks with reference to the high cost of living that Kenyans are currently facing ahead of the August 9, General Election.

For the 90 minutes, the second in command dug straight at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s alleged “sabotage” of the Big Four agenda, saying the high cost of living was due to the negligence of the Big Four Agenda.

“I tried to push the Big Four Agenda to a point my boss told me he wanted to do things differently. He requested that he wanted to assemble a different group of what he wanted to be his legacy. Unfortunately, the Big Four suffered a big blow because the whole of the program did not take place,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.