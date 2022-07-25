Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Police have unearthed the contents of two computer servers they confiscated during the raid of Deputy President William Ruto’s private office at Transnational Plaza yesterday.

Addressing the media, Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera confirmed that the servers were being relocated to Thika, Kiambu County, as the building was undergoing renovation.

He noted that they had received a tip-off that election-related servers were being hosted at Ruto’s private office.

The police put to task the owners of the servers, who explained that they hosted mobile banking data from 18 Saccos.

“We found the information to be very sensitive and decided to come and establish what it is. We have since established that the owners of the servers were moving them to Thika because that place is being renovated.”

“The owner is telling us he uses them to host 18 Sacco’s mobile banking data but this is information that will be verified by investigators. It’s not a criminal offence to move servers but we act on any tip we receive. We came to establish what it is that they do. If we’re satisfied, fine, but for now it’s a matter under investigation,” Mugera stated.

The raid comes as the tussle between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the DCI escalated in the past few days with the arrest of three Venezuelans purportedly working for the commission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.