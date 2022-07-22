Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Barely three days after publicly announcing during the presidential running mates debate that he was only worth Ksh800 million, it has emerged that Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, lied to Kenyans about his real worth.

According to Gachagua, he is not just a millionaire but a billionaire with properties all over.

The Mathira MP revealed this when he sought court orders to stop the transfer or selling of his prime city property worth Ksh1.5 billion which is at a center of a row.

The case was filed at the Environment and Lands Registry by Gachagua’s lawyer Philip Nyachoti yesterday and was certified as urgent.

In its ruling, the court handed Gachagua a reprieve after it stopped any transfer or selling of Sh1.5 billion property.

Justice Oguttu also ruled that the status quo of the disputed property should be maintained.

“For clarity, the suit property shall not be alienated, sold or otherwise dealt with in any manner that may prejudice the current application,” said the Judge.

The Judge directed that the application be served to Michael Ohas, his company, Colombus Two Thousand Limited and Chief Lands Registrar.

The case will be heard on July 26.

Gachagua has accused the former Director of Physical planning John Michael Ohas of doctoring records at the lands office to rob him of his land.

The UDA running mate said the property has been used as collateral to secure loans from Equity Bank to a tune of Sh200 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.