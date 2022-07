Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – A lady has been embarrassed after she used a photo of another woman to lie to her followers that she has been engaged.

The disgruntled woman commented on her Twitter post and blasted her for chasing clout using her photo.

“You said Yes with my hands?” she commented, leaving the lady with an egg on her face.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.