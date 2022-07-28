Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – A prominent Nairobi lawyer has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for attacking his deputy, William Ruto, in public forums.

For the last few weeks, Uhuru, who is retiring in the next 10 days, has gone rogue on his deputy, accusing him of being a corrupt leader with nothing to offer to Kenyans.

In fact, on Wednesday, when he met Kalenjin Community leaders at State House Nakuru, Uhuru said, “By next week, Ruto will know I am the President, I will do something that will make him know and remember I am president,”

Reacting to Uhuru‘s statement, city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said Uhuru is stooping too low by engaging with DP Ruto, yet he is supposed to retire in the next 10 days.

“H.E UHURU HAS GONE LOW AND PERSONAL WITH DP RUTO,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Uhuru has publicly stated that he wants Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga to be his successor in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.